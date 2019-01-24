× Three Jailed After Armed Home Invasion on South Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people are facing burglary charges following a home invasion early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the incident happened at an apartment building at 6405 Chaffee Road. He says 46-year-old Jerry Smith and 34-year-old Thomas Smith were armed with a handgun and a baseball bat when they forced their way inside an apartment. Twenty-four-year-old RayRonnie Young-Flannery was with them.

Once inside, police say the three confronted the occupants about some stolen items.

Thomas Smith used a handgun to threaten one person while Jerry Smith and Young-Flannery beat two other people with a bat.

Police arrived as the three suspects tried to leave and took them into custody. Thomas Smith had a handgun on him at the time of the arrest.

All three face a charge of first-degree burglary. Additionally, Thomas Smith is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

They are being held in the Polk County Jail.