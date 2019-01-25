× City Councilman Charged After Threatening Jefferson Police Department

JEFFERSON, Iowa — A Jefferson city councilman is facing an extortion charge after threatening to take action against the city’s police department.

According to court documents, Larry Teeples stopped by the law enforcement center to speak with Chief Mark Clouse earlier this month.

Teeples immediately raised his voice and started using profanity, expressing concern over a traffic stop that involved his daughter.

Teeples allegedly said he would no longer support the police department as a councilman unless his grandchildren were left alone. Teeples, 76, faces a felony count of extortion.

He was released on a promise to appear and is due back in court.