Clinton Firefighter Adam Cain to Return Home After Recovering ‘Amazingly Well’

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A Clinton firefighter injured in an explosion that killed another firefighter nearly three weeks ago will be able to return home Friday.

The Clinton Fire Department shared a post Thursday on Facebook saying Adam Cain "has done amazingly well" in the healing process. Cain will need to follow up with outpatient therapy.

He had been listed in critical condition and was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics since Jan. 5.

Earlier this week, Congressman Dave Loebsack visited Cain in the hospital to wish him well.

Cain was injured in an explosion while responding to a fire at a grain silo in eastern Iowa. Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in that explosion.