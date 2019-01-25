Dangerous Wind Chills, Light Snow Possible for Central Iowa

It’s a frigid Friday as temperatures start below zero this morning! The wind is now only 5-15 miles per hour, but that’s enough for it to feel like 20-30° below zero.

A series of several waves are expected to impact the state throughout today, the weekend, and early next week. Today’s wave will bring a chance for snow late this morning into the early afternoon. Up to a half inch of snow is possible in central Iowa with up to an inch and a half in SE Iowa. This snow may cause slick roads throughout the evening commute.

The sky will gradually clear throughout the late evening, allowing for lows to fall back below zero once again.

Saturday looks to be our warmest day for the rest of the month as the wind briefly makes a shift toward the west-southwest. Highs look to climb near 20°. Another round of snow is possible late in the morning and early in the afternoon on Saturday. Up to an inch and a half is possible with this burst of snow.

The strongest system will arrive on Sunday night. Freezing drizzle is possible Sunday evening into Monday morning in central and western Iowa, with heavy snow along the eastern border of the state. Amounts are still uncertain as this system could still shift over the next couple days.