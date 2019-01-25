Government Shutdown a Big Topic at Congressman Loebsack’s Newton Town Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- On Friday, the U.S. House and Senate passed a measure to temporarily reopen the federal government. The short-term spending bill does not include President Trump's request for border wall funding.

Congressman Dave Loebsack says this shutdown deal is what he has been pushing for all along.

Loebsack held a town hall meeting in Newton Friday, and the shutdown was the biggest topic. The congressman says he has been advocating for opening the government and then discussing border security.

While Loebsack agrees security at the border does need to be increased, he also wants to create a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

“We've got a lot of young folks who were brought here through no fault of their own by their parents. I think they should be provided a path to citizenship. We've got a million undocumented immigrants who are living in the shadows. We've got to make sure that we provide a future for them in this country as well,” said Loebsack.

Loebsack also says he wants to hear from both Democrats and Republicans on the issue before voting on legislation.