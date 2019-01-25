Iowa Pork Producers Gather in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Pork Producers gathered in Des Moines this week to check out new technology and talk about the latest issues facing hog farming for the 47th Iowa Pork Congress.

CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association Pat McGonegle says, "[It] provides the opportunity for pork producers to get together, network, talk about business, gain insight. The other part of it is our exhibitors here. This, everything you'd want in pork production is in this building and so it provides the opportunity for pork producers to kind of shop around."

At the Iowa Events Center, nearly 300 exhibitors were set up, ranging from the latest technology to farm services.

This year's focus looked at how to better work with consumers and dealing with disease control and management.

Iowa is the largest pork producer in the nation with more than 6,000 hog farms. A third of the nation's hogs grown are raised in Iowa.