Lutheran Church of Hope Holds Memorial Service for Homeless Man Killed in Hit and Run

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The homeless man who died after being hit by a car about two weeks ago was honored with a celebration of life service at Lutheran Church of Hope in Des Moines on Friday.

“It’s really special to have the service because normally when you die homeless you die not only alone but often forgotten and almost never is there a memorial service. So this is really awesome at Lutheran Church of Hope has offered to do this today and that we are able to come together to remember Charles Childs for who he was,” Founder of Joppa Outreach Joe Stevens said.

Childs' best friend, Al Luper, said he is very sad he has lost yet another friend.

“This hit me too hard. I’ve accepted death years ago, but to see it with somebody else, this was very tragic,” Luper said.

Both Luper and Joppa Outreach volunteers said they remember Childs for his love of people, cats and even dancing in the woods.

“Charles was a man that was hard-working, lived in a tent, but liked to give back. He was very funny,” Stevens said.

Volunteer Scott Strachan said he knew Childs for four years and always looked forward to seeing him on Sunday when he volunteered.

“Charles was one of the people that really taught me the joy of serving,” Strachan said.

Luper said he misses his best friend already.

“Every time he would need something, I’d be there. And every time I needed something, he was there for me,” Luper said.

Childs' friends said he was a selfless person that won’t be forgotten.

“Charles was our friend and anybody that knew him, loved him and it was easy to do,” Stevens said.

Joppa Outreach set up a memorial fund in Charles Childs' name to help those struggling with homelessness.