Marshalltown Covered in Green to Show Support for Missing Teen

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- It's been three days since the 13-year-old Corey Brown was last seen near his family's Marshalltown house. The community is still holding out hope, using green bulbs to help light his way home.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that will bring Corey home.

With still no sight of Corey, the search was called off for the night, but that isn't stopping Marshalltown residents from doing whatever they can to help, even if it is just showing they care.

"We want to make sure that he knows that our community is supporting him and our efforts to find him and bring him home," said April McKibbin.

Outside of Marshalltown High School their sign reads, "Bring Corey Home."

Inside, their gymnasium is full of people watching some Friday night hoops and doing whatever they can for the Browns.

"We can't go out and search because it's cold and frigid. What can we do to show support?" said McKibbin.

McKibbin is a local floral shop owner and decided a pop of color on everyone's chest shows just how much Marshalltown cares. McKibbin used her shop's supplies to make ribbons for everyone to wear at the game.

"His mom told us [green] was his favorite color. He likes the [Seattle] Seahawks and they have green as a color," said senior Carson Potter.

Potter is good friends with the Browns. He is on the bowling team with Corey's older brother Sammy. Potter helped make sure this green-out sends a message to the Browns and Corey.

"A few students reached out to me this morning saying, 'hey let's do something for it,` so hopefully he sees how much we care about him," Potter said.

The whole community hopes this small gesture reminds the brown's just how much they want Corey home as well.

"The Browns are a wonderful family and this is even more important that we support them. So it's great to see Marshalltown all come together and support them and hand out flyers, light the driveways, wear green, whatever we can do to support the browns and their efforts to bring Corey home," said McKibbin.