× Multi-Month Investigation Leads to Fort Dodge Man’s Arrested on Drug Charges

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is facing several charges after officers found meth in his home near a school.

A multi-month investigation by the Webster County Drug Task Force led officers to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue North. There they found several guns, drugs, cash and counterfeit money.

Lucas Osborne, 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, plus forgery and drug possession.

He is being held in the Webster County Jail.