× One Student Stabbed in Backside in Brawl at Hoover High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teen is recovering from a stab wound after a group of kids got into a fight Friday afternoon.

It happened toward the end of the day at Hoover High School. Police say more than 15 kids squared off at the school and several started fighting.

A 16-year-old male was stabbed in the backside.

The school resource officer is reviewing video of the incident and several juvenile court referrals are expected. So far, no one is in custody.