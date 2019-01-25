× President Trump Expected to Address Five-Week Government Shutdown Friday Afternoon

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump is preparing to make an announcement Friday afternoon at the White House about the border and the government shutdown, sources say, as he faces increasing pressure to find a way out of the weeks-long standoff.

The President did not originally have any announcements on his schedule, and the timing of the event could change, the sources said.

It’s the latest sign that White House officials are exploring ways out of the government shutdown, which on Friday led to widespread delays at East Coast airports. The pressure increased when two competing proposals to end the deadlock failed in the Senate on Thursday.

The President has not ruled out declaring a national emergency, and on Thursday repeatedly insisted he had many “alternatives” to securing border wall funding that did not involve Congress. CNN reported exclusively on Thursday that a national emergency proclamation had been drafted that would allow for potentially billions of federal dollars to be put toward wall construction.

Officials continue to say, however, that they prefer solving the dispute legislatively, and have remained in close negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have indicated that they are waiting to see what the President will accept as part of a short-term funding deal.

Trump said on Thursday he would accept such a measure only if it included a “prorated down payment” on the border wall. Neither he nor his aides have specified a dollar figure for the down payment.