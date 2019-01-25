Two Dogs Recovering After Fatal House Fire in Boone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Iowa -- Two dogs are recovering after a fatal fire that killed their owner Thursday in Boone.

The fire destroyed much of the home and killed the man living there. His name has not been released. Several dogs also lived in the home. 12 of his dogs died, but at least two dogs survived.

The Boone Area Humane Society and AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport tracked down the dogs. They are now recovering at AHeinz57 in De Soto and now have names.

One dog, Mary, is named after Mary Phipps who called 911 about the fire.

The other dog, Billy, is named after one of the firefighters, Billy Oleson.

Caretakers say both had only minor injuries.

Due to the severity of the damage, the cause of the fire may not be known, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.