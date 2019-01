Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Friday's high school basketball highlights saw Van Meter maintain their spotless record with a 51-42 home win over Kuemper Catholic.

In girls action, Johnston won a top-15 match-up over Urbandale, 62-43, for the Dragons' 14th win in 15 games.

In West Des Moines, Ankeny Centennial pulled a road upset of No. 7 Dowling Catholic, 57-47.