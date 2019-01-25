Waukee Police Asking for Help Identifying Robbery Suspect, Offering Reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Waukee police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a convenience store and need the public's help to identify the suspect.

The robbery happened at the Kum & Go on West Hickman Road in Waukee around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the registers. Police say he then left the store on foot.

Waukee crime stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The Waukee crime stoppers' phone number is 515-987-9000