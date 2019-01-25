Weather Complicating Search for Missing Marshalltown Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Search teams are creeping up to the 72-hour mark in the disappearance of 13-year-old Marshalltown resident Corey Brown.

Police say Brown got into an argument with his family Tuesday night and left the house. He was last seen on security cameras leaving his south Marshalltown home at 11 p.m and he hasn't been seen since.

“We're determined. We have a high degree of urgency I think it's fair to say, we want to find Corey, get him home quickly and get him home safely. We're not going to stop the search until we've exhausted all possibilities,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper.

The weather has been an issue. Tupper says the wind has prevented police from using drones to help cover large swaths of land, and negative wind chills are causing teams to only be able to work safely in short bursts.

“We're making sure they get plenty of breaks and get warm. We don’t want anyone outside too long. This windchill is devastating,” said Tupper.

The weather is a big worry for police and for residents concerned about Corey's well-being. In these conditions frostbite can set in within minutes, and hypothermia can start within hours if not properly dressed.

“I think it's on everyone's mind, that that boy walked away in the cold and a snow storm and the weather hasn't been good so we're all very concerned that he’s someplace safe and warm” said Kim Gratopp.

Gratopp, co-owner of Smokin’ G's BBQ says Marshalltown has been hit hard by the disappearance.

“I think the community is just kind of in shock and on edge and really feeling for the family. I think that's the hardest part, you know thinking about what they're going through and how hard it must be for them.” she said.

“Corey, if he's watching, we just want him to know that everybody's worried about him, mom and dad want him to come home. He's not in any trouble, and we just want him to come home safely,” said Tupper.

Police have bolstered their search teams with volunteer firefighters, Marshall County Emergency Management and the Department of Criminal Investigation. No criminal activity is suspected at this point.

Corey was last seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks stocking cap, black and lime green jacket, black pants and grey shoes. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the Marshalltown Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.