Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of Iowa's biggest cultural festivals returns Saturday.

"I'll Make me a World in Iowa" is a celebration of African-American heritage. The event is in its 21st year and showcases food, music and art.

This year's festival will be headlined with an appearance by actor Lance Gross. He is best known for his role as Calvin Payne on the television show "Tyler Perry's House of Payne."

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Iowa Events Center and is free to public.