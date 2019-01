Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a house at 2911 SE 10th St. just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

There were no people in the home at the time of the fire, but crews say there were five dogs and four cats in the house. One cat died in the fire, but crews were able to perform life-saving resuscitation on the others.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly. The animals are back in the care of the home owner.

The fire remains under investigation.