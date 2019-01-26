Former Guthrie County City Clerk Who Misused Over $60,000 Avoids Prison Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A former city clerk who stole more than $60,000 dollars from the communities she worked for has avoided prison time.

Renee Van Gundy pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft. Van Gundy spent money from Yale and Bayard at retail stores and restaurants, along with paying off personal bills.

Counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and forgery were dismissed in the plea deal.

Van Gundy received a 20-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation. She must also pay fines and restitution.