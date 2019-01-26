Former NFL Star Vince Papale Visits Cancer Patients in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- UnityPoint Health introduced patients at Methodist Medical Center to a former NFL star, ahead of their Rally Against Cancer event Saturday night.

Vince Papale played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was the inspiration behind the film "Invincible" starring Mark Wahlberg.

Papale is also a colon cancer survivor. He spent the afternoon visiting cancer patients at the hospital.

“I see me in the patients. I see that anxiety. I see that fear, but I also see that strength and that resolve and the grittiness that everyone I visited had. And also I saw that support that they all had from their family and friends. And you really need that strong support team,” said Papale.

Papale was the keynote speaker for the Rally Against Cancer event taking place at the Ron Pearson Center at Hy-Vee's corporate headquarters.