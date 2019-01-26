Inaugural Urban Dreams Classic Raising Money for Student Scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Urban Dreams is teaming up with North High School to put together a one-of-a-kind basketball classic all to give back to students.

“We love coming to the basketball games and I think it's a really good place for everybody to be cheering for one thing and that's for our team to be winning and succeeding,” Jasmine Inthabounh said. “It’s kind of like the same thing Urban Dreams is doing. They are cheering on our students to be succeeding in the same way.”

Inthabounh is a North graduate and says Urban Dreams is one of the reasons why she is now a freshman at Drake University.

“A lot of students at North, they want to go somewhere and they want to do stuff, but sometimes they just don't have the resources necessary to do so,” Inthabounh said.

That's why Izaah Knox, executive director for Urban Dreams, wanted to find a way to raise money for two high school senior scholarships.

“I live in the community every day. I see these young people out here that just want an opportunity to succeed,” Knox said.

He says he knew right away how to get it done, teaming up with the North High School basketball team.

“We’ve always had a love for sports and the community coming together over sports and positivity and basketball,” Knox said.

The inaugural Urban Dreams Classic featured three Division I commits from North in Des Moines and DeLaSalle in Minnesota. The game was a top tier border-battle game that is unique for central Iowa.

“In the last seven years, boys basketball is 113-41. Seven-straight winning seasons at North, so this kind of premier game is certainly exciting for us,” North High School Principal Ben Graeber said.

It is exciting for the fans and exciting for the students who will benefit from the classic.

“We’re going to give away scholarships to two students with money that is raised tonight, so the tradition here will be to give back to students,” Graeber said.

Knox is hoping to expand this classic in the coming years, adding multiple metro schools to make it an all-day tournament.

It was a competitive game between 10th ranked in Iowa, North, and second-ranked in Minnesota, DeLaSalle, but in the end the Islanders beat North 76-64.