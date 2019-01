Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. -- Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton added 18 and No. 24 Iowa State beat No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday, 87-73.

The Cyclones put on a shooting clinic on Saturday, hitting at a 69 percent clip. ISU shot 76 percent in the second half.

Iowa State also got 17 points from Marial Shayok, as the Cyclones improve to 15-5. Iowa State returns to action Wednesday, hosting West Virginia at 6:00 p.m.

Video courtesy of ESPN.