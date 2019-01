Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- The North boys couldn't hold on to a lead, falling to DeLaSalle 76-64 on Saturday. The Islanders are the top-ranked team in Minnesota's Class 3A.

In a game featuring three Division I recruits, the Polar Bears' Tyreke Locure, a South Alabama commit, dropped 33 points. DeLaSalle's Tyrell Terry, who's headed to Stanford, had 27.

North drops to 12-3, and hosts Fort Dodge on Tuesday.