RAGBRAI Announces 2019 Route Across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winter weather has us all looking forward to the summer time, and an Iowa summer tradition announced their plans for this year.

RAGBRAI announced their 2019 route at an announcement party Saturday night.

This year’s ride will kick off in Council Bluffs. Bike riders will then head east to Atlantic, then to Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield, Burlington and end in Keokuk.

RAGBRAI will kick off on July 21 and go through July 28.