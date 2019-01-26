× Walmart Delivering Groceries for Free Through January 31

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walmart is making its grocery delivery service free to all customers in Des Moines through the end of January.

Enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout, and Walmart will waive the delivery fee. Orders must be $50 minimum to use the deal.

If you have not tried Walmart’s grocery delivery service before, here is how it works:

Order and Choose a Delivery Time: Visit walmart.com/grocery or go through the Walmart Grocery mobile app. Enter your zip code and begin creating a shopping list. During checkout, select the time you want your order to be delivered.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Walmart’s personal shoppers will fill the baskets with your chosen items.

Delivery: When the order is ready to be delivered, Walmart’s delivery partners will drive to your location during the one hour delivery window you chose.