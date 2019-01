Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Police in Ames are trying to find the owner of car that was hit by a train.

The Ames Police Department says a Union Pacific train struck a car that was parked on the tracks near Pullman and Watts street.

Police say the train pushed the car all the way to the Dayton bridge.

No one was inside the vehicle when police arrived. Investigators are now trying to track down the car's owner.