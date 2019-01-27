Weather Related Delays and Closings
FACEOFF: Drake on the Rise, Super Bowl LIII, Pro Bowl, MLB Hall of Fame

Posted 11:27 pm, January 27, 2019

John Sears and Mark Freund go back and forth on more topics from the week.  Drake men's basketball, Super Bowl 53, Pro Bowl, MLB Hall of fame, and more.