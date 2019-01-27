While filling in on SoundOFF, Mark Freund discusses how a night covering an Iowa basketball game led him to reflect on his journey to Des Moines. From Sioux City to WHO-HD, it's been a fun ride, but the work is just getting started.
I Think: A Journey To Des Moines
