I Think: A Journey To Des Moines

Posted 11:23 pm, January 27, 2019, by

While filling in on SoundOFF, Mark Freund discusses how a night covering an Iowa basketball game led him to reflect on his journey to Des Moines. From Sioux City to WHO-HD, it's been a fun ride, but the work is just getting started.