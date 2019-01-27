× Insiders January 27, 2019: Joni Ernst Revelations, Patty Judge and Jerry Crawford Discuss the Growing Presidential Field

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst’s private life has become public following her divorce. She said her husband cheated on her and assaulted her. Cityview magazine first published details of the court records detailing the allegations. Then during an interview with Bloomberg News, as she talked about her alleged abuse in her marriage, Ernst also revealed that a man she knew raped her while she was a student at Iowa State. Democratic political adviser Jerry Crawford and former Lt. Gov. Patty Judge give their thoughts on the Ernst news.

Judge and Crawford talk about the importance of presidential candidates being able to connect with rural voters for this next election.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Iowa earlier this month, and Judge was able to spend some time speaking with her. Judge talks about what she said to Gillibrand during her visit. Crawford and Judge say what advice they would give to candidates to help separate themselves from the growing field of presidential candidates.

President Trump's trade war with China and other countries has at least temporarily cost some Iowa producers. That includes hog producers who had hoped to export to China. But the trade war has brought an unexpected benefit, and it's recipient calls it "bittersweet.”

Judge and Crawford answer questions on this week's Quick Six.