Man Killed, Child Injured in Ingersoll Parking Lot Car Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines police and fire departments responded to a serious crash just after noon Sunday. It happened in the parking lot of 2650 Ingersoll Avenue.

Police say the car was driving westbound on Grand Avenue just south of the lot when it left the roadway and went over a concrete walling slamming into the parking lot below.

The man driving the car died in the crash. A child passenger received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Des Moines police are investigating the crash.