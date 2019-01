× Missing Marshalltown Boy Corey Brown Found Dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department reports that 13-year-old Corey Brown was found deceased Sunday.

Police say his body was located in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown around 10:45 a.m.

At this time, there is no evidence that indicates criminal activity is connected to his death, police say.

Marshalltown police are still investigating.