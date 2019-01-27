× Possible Presidential Candidate John Hickenlooper in Iowa Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A number of potential and confirmed Democratic presidential candidates are visiting the state in the coming days.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will make a stop in Des Moines Sunday afternoon.

He will meet with voters in West Des Moines at a house party beginning at 4:15 p.m. That will last for an hour and take place at 708 36th Street.

Hickenlooper will then visit with voters at the Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company at 6 p.m. That event is open to the public.

Hickenlooper says he plans to decide whether he will run for president by March.