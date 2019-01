Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- The Drake women's basketball team added transfer Grace Berg, from Indianola, on Monday.

Berg was a top-40 recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN. She committed to Missouri.

After afveraging a shade under four points in 19 games this season, Berg called it a personal decision to leave Mizzou.

The 6-foot Berg was a four-time All-Stater at Indianola, and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Drake.