DES MOINES, Iowa -- Federal government employees won't see their backpay until Friday, so that means a few more days of making ends meet.

DMARC and United Way are hosting a food pantry at the Des Moines International Airport Monday. Federal employees impacted by the shutdown are encouraged to take what they need.

It opened at 7 a.m. at the signature flight support parking lot and will be available until 7 p.m. All you need is a federal ID.