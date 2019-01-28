× Here’s Why Presidential Hopeful Hickenlooper Drank Beer At Former Des Moines Competitor

DES MOINES, Iowa–Cheers! John Hickenlooper stepped behind the bar of a former competitor during his visit to Des Moines Sunday night. Hickenlooper, a former Democratic governor of Colorado and potential 2020 presidential candidate, spent about an hour at Court Avenue Brewing and enjoyed a beer while he was there.

Cheers. ⁦@hickforco⁩ steps behind the bar at Court Ave Brewing in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/PYdCq34bZh — Dave Price (@idaveprice) January 28, 2019

Hickenlooper is also a former owner of the Raccoon River Brewery, which later closed in Des Moines in 2015.

He explained his Des Moines connection to Channel 13 and shared why he felt the need to go to Court Avenue Brewing while he was in town.

Before he came to the bar, Hickenlooper took in a house party-style campaign event in West Des Moines. He said that he looked forward to a presidential campaign, which would take him through Iowa and other early voting states in the 2020 presidential process.

Hickenlooper said Democrats need to focus their efforts on more than just defeating President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2020 and he responded to a question about whether the hardship on the public and furloughed workers caused by the recent partial federal government shutdown will make it more difficult for Democrats in Congress who are running for president.

Hickenlooper said his time in office and business taught him the importance of the meaning of "breaking bread" with someone.