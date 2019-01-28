× Icy Roads, Speed Blamed in Fatal Crash on I-80

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on I-80 in the metro early Monday morning and officials believe speed and weather conditions played a role in the crash.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 at Merle Hay Road. The driver was traveling too fast for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, crashing down into the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive. Officials are not releasing the name of the driver while they work to notify family members.

Weather conditions and speed are believed to have been significant factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.