IOWA -- The state of Iowa once again has the highest graduation rate in the nation.

The Department of Education's national statistic center published a state-by-state breakdown on Monday.

Iowa sits at the top with a graduation rate of 91 percent.

New jersey ranked second overall at 90.5 percent. Tennessee was third at 89.8 percent. New Mexico had the lowest graduation rate at 71 percent.

