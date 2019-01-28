× Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and UNI all Cancel Classes

IOWA — Some of Iowa’s biggest universities have already made the call to close due to the low temperatures.

The University of Iowa was the first to cancel classes on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the forecast of extreme weather the University of Iowa is canceling classes from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Thursday on the Iowa City campus,” the University of Iowa said in a release.

Iowa State University joined in shortly after.

“Iowa State University classes will be canceled and university offices closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, through noon Thursday, Jan. 31, due to predicted record wind chills,” said Iowa State University in a release.

Drake University is also closing at 5 p.m through Wednesday.

“Due to dangerously cold air temperatures combined with high winds, Drake University classes and offices will be closed from 5 PM Tuesday, January 29, through all day Wednesday, January 30,” said Drake University.

University of Northern Iowa also made the announcement to cancel classes.

“No classes on campus 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29 through noon, Thursday, Jan. 31. Wednesday, Jan. 30 reduced operations,” University of Northern Iowa announced.