× Iowa Man Dies in Clay County Coyote Hunting Accident

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed in a coyote hunting accident in northwest Iowa over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened Sunday at 11:15 a.m. in Clay County, near County Highway B53 and 160th Avenue. Forty-seven-year-old Kirk Struve of Granville was coyote hunting with a large group when he was struck by a round. DNR officials believe the shot was fired by a member of the same party.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and Struve was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues.