Man Accused of Driving Drunk and Killing Two is Released From Jail Prior to Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man accused of driving drunk and killing two people in an accident on Interstate 80, north of the metro last month is being released from jail prior to trial.

The Iowa State Patrol says Travis Gonzales was going more than 120 mph and had a blood alcohol content of 0.219 when he rear-ended a car driven by Austin Gainuss.

Joshua Cox, the passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. Gainuss died two days later.

Gonzales is charged with vehicular homicide, OWI and reckless driving.

During his release, Gonzales cannot drink or drive and will be monitored with a tracking device while he awaits trial. Gonzales will be arraigned March 1.