× Presidential Candidate Sen. Kamala Harris at Drake University Town Hall Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — California Senator Kamala Harris recently entered the 2020 Presidential campaign. Monday, she is the latest presidential hopeful to come to Iowa and speak with Democratic caucus goers.

She will speak at a town hall hosted by CNN at Drake University on Monday at 9:00 p.m. Central time.

Her visit to Iowa comes one week after her announcement on Good Morning America and social media that she was a 2020 contender.

The California senator worked as a prosecutor, District Attorney of San Francisco, and Attorney General of California.

Harris is the first African American woman to announce a run for the presidency in 2020, and the fourth woman to announce so far. Republican Tulsi Gabbard announced earlier this month that she is running, and Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have both announced exploratory committees.

Senator Kamala Harris is basing her campaign as a fighter for the people, saying she will fight for Americans and not base decisions on self-interest. She verbalized this during her campaign launch last night in her birthplace of Oakland California.

“I’m running for president because I love my country. I love my country. I’m running to be president of the people, by the people, and for all people,” Harris said.

Senator Harris’ visit will make her the eighth Democrat to schedule an Iowa stop in January.