DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Salvation Army in Des Moines is offering federal employees help as they wait for their backpay to arrive.

The Salvation Army is offering up to $200 to federal employees who were furloughed for the last month.

Federal employees must show an ID, pay stub and a bill that is past due or delinquent. You must apply in person at the Temple Corps at 1326 6th Avenue.