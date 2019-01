× The Beach Boys to Perform at Stephens Auditorium

AMES, Iowa — A legendary music group is headed to Iowa.

The Beach Boys will be performing at Stephens Auditorium on Wednesday May 8.

Tickets will go on sale February 1 at noon at the Iowa State Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.

Tickets run between $54 and $94.

You can also enter here for the chance to win four free tickets.