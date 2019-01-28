Thousands of Dollars Raised for Family of Husband and Father Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An online fundraiser for a family grieving the loss of a husband and father has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

The GoFundMe page for the Stokka family was launched Sunday night after 32-year-old Grant Stokka died in a car crash.

So far, more than 425 people have donated for a total of over $32,000.

Stokka's pastor says he was heading home from church Sunday when the crash happened. The vehicle lost control on Grand Avenue, left the roadway, went over a concrete wall and slammed into a parking lot below. Stokka's 8-year-old son was also hurt in the crash but is expected to be OK.