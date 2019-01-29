× Cardi B Coming to Des Moines in May

DES MOINES, Iowa – Rap superstar and “spicy mami, hot tamale” Cardi B will bring her signature flow to Des Moines this spring.

The “Bodak Yellow,” rapper is signed on to take the stage at Wells Fargo Arena on May 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

Cardi first rose to celebrity through her social media posts in 2013 and gained more notoriety as a cast member of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017.

Her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” was released in 2017 and topped the Hot 100 chart for three weeks. It was eventually certified quintuple platinum.

Her latest album, “Invasion of Privacy,” was released in 2018 spawning the hit “I Like It”. She’s also collaborated with Maroon 5 on “Girls Like You,” and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki”.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at hyveetix.com.