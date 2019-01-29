Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, January 26

Even with winter weather difficulties, the Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 154 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.13 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.35 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
50-60- $2.78
60-70- $2.7250
70-80- $1.85
80-90- $1.70
90-100- $1.63
100-110- $1.46
130-140- $1.25
The 236 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $165 to $290 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
45-60- $165
60-75- $190
75-90- $190
105-120- $220
120-140- $215
200+ $290