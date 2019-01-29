Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, January 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even with winter weather difficulties, the Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 154 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.13 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.35 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

50-60- $2.78

60-70- $2.7250

70-80- $1.85

80-90- $1.70

90-100- $1.63

100-110- $1.46

130-140- $1.25

The 236 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $165 to $290 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

45-60- $165

60-75- $190

75-90- $190

105-120- $220

120-140- $215

200+ $290