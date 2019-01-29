× Dangerous and Potentially Deadly Deep Freeze Affecting Iowa

Wind Chill Warnings start today and continue into Thursday. Northern Iowa may see 50 consecutive hours of temperatures at -30. Wind chills look to drop as low as -60 in northern Iowa.

Today will be cold with temperatures down near 0 in the morning and wind chills in the teens below zero. It will be partly sunny with wind chills around -20.

Wednesday will be our coldest day with temperatures at -20 in the Metro and wind chills in the -30 to -50 range. In Northern Iowa, temperatures will be down near -30 and wind chills will drop to -50 to -60. We may break the old record low in Des Moines of -17 from 1965 on Wednesday. Thursday, the winds will be lighter, but temperatures just as cold. Because the wind won’t be as strong, wind chills will not be as low.

Frostbite in these kinds of conditions can happen in as little as 10 minutes in Northern Iowa and 30 minutes in Central Iowa. Plan accordingly. Limit your time outside. Pack a winter survival kit, if you must travel. If you become stranded, death by exposure is possible.

Friday the temperatures start an upward trend – and the trend goes up quickly. We’ll be in the 20s on Friday and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.