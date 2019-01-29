× Funeral Services Set for Corey Brown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Funeral services are set for the teenage boy from Marshalltown whose body was found over the weekend.

Thirteen-year old Corey Brown was last seen leaving his home one week ago. His body was found on Sunday morning in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown.

A visitation for Corey will be held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Marshalltown on Friday starting at 4 p.m. A vigil will be held at the church at 7 p.m.

Corey’s funeral will be held at the church Saturday morning Feb. 2. A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 a.m.