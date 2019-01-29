Irony Alert: It’s Warmer Inside Des Moines Cold Storage Than it is Outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- They call it "the coolest job in the metro," but ironically enough, it is actually warmer inside Des Moines Crossroads Cold Storage than it is outside.

“Not used to it at all. This is weird this place being warmer than outside right now,” said employee Joshua Sanders.

The loading dock is set to a balmy 35 degrees.

“It's cold today and now the wind's picked up, and it's colder outside than it is in here, so the guys really liked to come to work today,” said Vice President Chad Witte.

Employees say it is crazy that it’s warmer inside the dock than it is outside, but what's even crazier is that with the wind chills, it feels warmer inside the negative-10 degree blast freezer.

“If I could open up the window in those freezers and save some energy today and pull in some of that cold air like tonight, I would love to do that on our energy bill,” said Witte.

The employees work a few hours at a time in and out of the sub-zero freezer every day. They move perishable food from trucks to storage, and back out to be delivered across the country. They estimate they'll move 800,000 pounds of food a day, so they know a thing or two about staying warm.

“Invest. Invest in good warm clothing for the cold because it’s very cold right now and it's going to be cold for a couple of days. So, invest a couple dollars. If it's really cold in the wind, get a face mask, get some good insulated gloves, things like that,” said Sanders.

“Carhhart, I love all the Carhhart gear, it's really good, and Under Armour, that's pretty much what I always wear,” said Jason Johnson.

While the employees say they're used to the cold, even they are impressed by mother nature.

“I would not have seen it coming. Even when I came out of Walmart yesterday, I was like 'this feels like the freezer! Wow this is crazy, I wonder how regular people are dealing with it?' You know, because I was cold! I never saw it coming,” said Sanders.

Des Moines Cold Storage has been around since 1910 when the family business delivered blocks of ice for people to use in their icebox.