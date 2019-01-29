× ‘It’s Really Freaking Cold!,’ As One State Worker Said, But Iowa’s Governor Won’t Shut Down the Government

DES MOINES, Iowa–Temperatures in some parts of Iowa may drop to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday morning, but Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told Channel 13 Tuesday that she won’t close state government.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I can't think because my brain is frozen!" a woman, who said she is a state employee, said Tuesday afternoon, as winds whipped through downtown Des Moines, "It's really freaking cold!"

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although, the woman and her friend, who also said she was a state employee, didn't seem to mind that the governor wasn't shutting down the government. "It's important what we do," the woman said.

Polk County Health Department Public Information Officer Nola Aigner urged residents to use warming centers to stay safe, including those people who have a place to live but, perhaps, just can't afford the cost of heating their home. Waukee just announced it will open two of those centers.