Des Moines Police Looking for Potential Witness to Fatal Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a vehicle that may contain a witness to a fatal crash that took the life of 32-year-old Grant Stokka.

Police believe the vehicle was in the immediate area at the time the crash happened.

Police want anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 515-283-4811.

The crash happened in the parking lot of 2650 Ingersoll Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Police say Stokka was driving westbound on Grand Avenue just south of the lot when his vehicle left the roadway and went over a concrete walling slamming into the parking lot below.

Stokka’s 8-year-old son was also in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A pastor says Stokka was driving home from church when the crash happened. The pastor says another family from the church witnessed the crash and said Stokka may have swerved to avoid another vehicle that he likely didn’t see behind a huge pile of snow in the area.